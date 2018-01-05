A Les Murray Legacy

Source: SBS News
A larger-than-life figure for most of his adult life, former SBS football broadcaster Les Murray has now been immortalised just that way at his former school. A huge mural honouring him has been unveiled at Illawarra Sports High on the New South Wales south coast.
