A look back at the Australian-Israeli relationship

site_197_Filipino_635985.JPG

Published 22 February 2017 at 3:16pm, updated 22 February 2017 at 3:51pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Australia marks a major milestone in Australian-Israeli relations. It is the first time for a serving Israeli prime minister to come to Australia. And it comes at a pivotal moment where the Israeli leader is trying to firm up as much international support as possible.

Available in other languages
Image: Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu (AAP) 

