A look inside Qatar's World Cup "Fan Festival"

Highlights FIFA World Cup games will start in Doha, Qatar on November 21.

Alcohol consumption is extremely limited in Qatar, and it is an offence to drink or be drunk in public spaces.

FIFA runs the tournament, but Qatari authorities are in charge of security.

Alcohol will only be available in selected venues, and it's far from cheap.









And while fans are being asked to respect local customs and culture, a FIFA executive has told SBS News fans who want to support gay rights by waving rainbow flags in Qatar should do so.



