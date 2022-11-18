Highlights
- FIFA World Cup games will start in Doha, Qatar on November 21.
- Alcohol consumption is extremely limited in Qatar, and it is an offence to drink or be drunk in public spaces.
- FIFA runs the tournament, but Qatari authorities are in charge of security.
Alcohol will only be available in selected venues, and it’s far from cheap.
LISTEN TO THE INTERVIEW
A look inside Qatar's World Cup "Fan Festival"
06:11
And while fans are being asked to respect local customs and culture, a FIFA executive has told SBS News fans who want to support gay rights by waving rainbow flags in Qatar should do so.
How to listen to this podcast. Credit: SBS Filipino