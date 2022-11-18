SBS Filipino

A look inside Qatar's World Cup "Fan Festival"

The FIFA Fan Festival zone ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar.

The FIFA Fan Festival zone ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Credit: Mike Egerton - PA Wire

Published 18 November 2022 at 11:25am
By Ben Lewis
Presented by Annalyn Violata
The World Cup is just three days away, and Socceroos fans will soon be arriving in Qatar for a tournament like no other.

Highlights
  • FIFA World Cup games will start in Doha, Qatar on November 21.
  • Alcohol consumption is extremely limited in Qatar, and it is an offence to drink or be drunk in public spaces.
  • FIFA runs the tournament, but Qatari authorities are in charge of security.
Alcohol will only be available in selected venues, and it’s far from cheap.



And while fans are being asked to respect local customs and culture, a FIFA executive has told SBS News fans who want to support gay rights by waving rainbow flags in Qatar should do so.

