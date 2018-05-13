SBS Filipino

A mother draws strength from her two children, one with autism

Mae Atendido (left) with daughter Jannel

Published 13 May 2018
By Annalyn Violata
"The hand that rocks the cradle is the hand that rules the world," says a title of a poem by William Ross Wallace, but this story is about how the hand that rocks the cradle draws strength from the one who is actually on the cradle.

"I get the best (traits) from both my mothers - my grandma and my mum - and I have my own standard, and that is to never leave my children behind," says single-mum Mae Atendido.

Mae Atendido with son Jaustre


Bearing a child is already a challenge, and having two is quite a patience. But despite having to go through a lot in her life - from her career as an IT professional to having been in a relationship, to raising her two children - one of whom have autism and retardation, Mae Atendido promised herself to never leave her children and do the best she could to stand by them.



The active community and church member draws strength from her children for her to be able to give them the best she could give them - for her daughter, Jannel, her education having just recently finished her Masters in International Public Health and for her elder son, Jaustre, moving him to a better housing care to deal with his autism.

She shares a message of strength, faith and love to all mothers out there.



While, her daughter, Jannel considers her mum as an appropriate role model for her when she becomes a mother herself in the future and looks up to the love and care her mother has given her and her brother, Jaustre.


