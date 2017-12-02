A Music of Hope

Africans seeking refuge Source: Getty Images
Published 3 December 2017 at 9:24am
By Luke Waters
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
When a refugee support group on the New South Wales Victorian border helped a Congolese woman gain passage to Australia, it had no idea she was an African music sensation. Now the songstress-refugee calls the town of Albury home and plans to share her message of hope through her music.
