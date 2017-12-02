SBS Filipino

A Music of Hope

SBS Filipino

Africans seeking refuge by Getty Images

Africans seeking refuge Source: Getty Images

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 3 December 2017 at 9:24am
By Luke Waters
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

When a refugee support group on the New South Wales Victorian border helped a Congolese woman gain passage to Australia, it had no idea she was an African music sensation. Now the songstress-refugee calls the town of Albury home and plans to share her message of hope through her music.

Published 3 December 2017 at 9:24am
By Luke Waters
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul