SBS Filipino

A must win for Soccerroos against Thais for World Cup

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_742744.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 September 2017 at 12:11pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's participation in next year's football World Cup is up in the air after a two-nil loss to Japan. Image: An Australia fan at a bar in Sydney looks on as the Socceroos are defeated 2-0 by Japan (AAP)

Published 4 September 2017 at 12:11pm
By Sunil Awasthi
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Victory would have handed the Socceroos a spot in the tournament for the fourth consecutive time.

 

Instead, the defeat has fans and participants alike studying the permutations of what could happen ahead of next week's final round of qualifiers.

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul