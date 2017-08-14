Pakistan-born Tahreem Ali wants to fight for Australia but if her family's visa application is rejected, she will return to Pakistan where women are not even permitted to box.
A new life - and a new dream - hang in the balance
Published 14 August 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:46am
By Zain Nabi, Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An impending visa decision is likely to determine a Melbourne-based family's future - and a teenage girl's boxing dream. Image: Tahreem Ali (SBS)
Published 14 August 2017 at 1:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:46am
By Zain Nabi, Luke Waters
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share