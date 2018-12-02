A passion for dance that knows no limits

The pair, who first learned to dance for their wedding, offer proof a passion for dance is hard to stop.
Dancers Paul Ashley and Emily Preketes-Ashley Source: SBS
A Sydney couple is set to become the first Australian wheelchair dancers to compete in the world's largest Latin-dancing competition.
