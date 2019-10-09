SBS Filipino

A plan to move unemployed migrants to country Victoria

Published 9 October 2019 at 5:43pm, updated 10 October 2019 at 9:27am
By Stephanie Corsetti
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
A plan has been unveiled to help 50 migrant families find jobs, homes, and networks in regional Victoria over the next couple of years while boosting small rural population numbers. The refugee settlement agency AMES Australia wants unemployed refugees to find work in regional locations but other agencies are warning strong support is needed to make the scheme work.

