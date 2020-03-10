SBS Filipino

A quarter of the population in Italy has been placed under quarantine

The Italian government has announced a nation-wide lockdown as the coronavirus continues to spread.

The Italian government has announced a nation-wide lockdown as the coronavirus continues to spread. Source: SBS News

Published 10 March 2020 at 12:11pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 2:24pm
By Greg Dyett, Jennifer Luu
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Available in other languages

A quarter of the population of Italy has been placed under quarantine until early next month [[April 3]] as countries continue to struggle to contain the spread of coronavirus.

