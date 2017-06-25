SBS Filipino

A refugee, 16, and performing at Parliament House

Mark Bonja

Mark Bonja performs at Parliament House Source: SBS

Published 25 June 2017 at 10:01am, updated 25 June 2017 at 12:40pm
By Omar Dabbagh
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
A Syrian refugee dreaming of becoming a professional pianist has thanked the Australian government for his new life with a special performance in Canberra. Image: Mark Bonja performs at Parliament House (SBS)

Just 16 years old, Mark Antonio Bonja was invited to perform in Parliament House to mark World Refugee Day. (Tues)

 

 

