A refugee, 16, and performing at Parliament House

Just 16 years old, Mark Antonio Bonja was invited to perform in Parliament House to mark World Refugee Day. (Tues)
A Syrian refugee dreaming of becoming a professional pianist has thanked the Australian government for his new life with a special performance in Canberra. Image: Mark Bonja performs at Parliament House (SBS)
