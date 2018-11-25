A retired Australian citizen enjoys life back in the Philippines

Mr Jesse Troutman, a Spanish-American born in the Philippines turned Australian citizen, did not think so. He had made his retirement as rewarding as any other time of his life.





Life had been good for him working in Australia for over 35 years alongside raising his children. But as he reached the stage where his nest became empty and friends were unavailable due to their obligations, this active man packed his suitcase and headed home to the Philippines – mainly, to feed on his need to be relational.





Mr Jesse Troutman Source: J. Blair





“In the Philippines, it is a paradise for me. I’m enjoying the mobility and socializing with a lot of friends,” Mr Troutman told SBS Filipino.





While some may have treat their work as part of their identity that retirement becomes an undesirable experience of ‘existential vacuum’ for them, Mr Troutman viewed it otherwise: “It was not difficult; I saw it as a blessing.”





This man who formerly worked for the sheriff shared he missed the jobs he had before but he was able to compensate this loss by redirecting his life to other meaningful work like starting a business of his own in the Philippines and engaging himself to sports.





Mr Jesse Troutman, on his 79th birthday Source: J. Blair





Mr Troutman had also managed to transition himself gracefully in the financial aspect. He sold his house and car in Australia. He took his superannuation and the little money he saved. He then started his own business. This worked out for him that he said, “I live very comfortably in the Philippines.”





It was a happy retirement for Mr Troutman. He still travels and visits Australia whenever he wants to see his beautiful family but most of all, he was able to integrate the losses of his life to connect more deeply in the world.





Mr Jesse Troutman and his family at the Philippine Christmas Festival 2018 Source: SBS















