SBS Filipino

A review on Duterte's First year as President

SBS Filipino

Image: Duterte Reader (Nicole Curato)

Source: Image: Duterte Reader (Nicole Curato)

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 September 2017 at 2:53pm, updated 29 September 2017 at 3:17pm
By Maridel Martinez
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Filipino sociologist Nicole Curato based at the University of Canberra tells us about the important things she can never forget and learned from the Duterte Administration this past year Nicole Curato is the Editor of Duterte Reader, Critical Essays on Rodrigo Duterte's Early Presidency

Published 29 September 2017 at 2:53pm, updated 29 September 2017 at 3:17pm
By Maridel Martinez
Presented by Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul