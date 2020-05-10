A Song for Mama: Singer writes touching songs after cancer took her mum’s life

"She taught me to stay strong through the difficult times. Even if things are going bad there’s still a reason to smile. She gave me all the strength and I will always carry that for the rest of my life."





Czarina Lapus remembers her late mother Ditas Lapus as a strong and positive woman.





Her mother wasn't only loved by her family but was adored by many people because of her kind and caring nature.





"She was such a beautiful, kind, caring and sweet woman and so many people adored her," she adds.





Songs for Mama





Her mum's battle against cancer inspired her to write the songs ' I Miss You ' and ' Stars '.





"I wrote Stars after she passed away and I wrote I Miss you a few years earlier but it was her favourite song of mine, and when she was bedridden, she asked if I could use the song for her funeral and with it, I also created a video dedicated to her after she passed."





Her mum's battle against cancer





Ms Lapus shares that her mum battled with pancreatic cancer for 2 and a half years and although her passing left a hug hole in their lives, her memory will always remain in their hearts.





"When she was diagnosed she lived with it for 2.5 years. Her diagnosis was anywhere between 6 months to 2 years but she was strong. Knowing that I have been loved by my mum keeps me feeling like a whole person I don’t feel empty inside."





Finding strength in difficult moments





And while the songs make her emotional, it gives her strength at the same time.





"Each time I’m playing it, I cry because I think of her and I remember her but it also gives me strength at the same time because she was so positive and strong through all her battles even in her last days in the hospital."











