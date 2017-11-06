SBS Filipino

A sportsman, a tatoo artist, and he's a Filo

SBS Filipino

Murphy Aloda

Source: supplied by Aloda

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 6 November 2017 at 2:08pm, updated 8 November 2017 at 4:32pm
By Marc Leabres
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Murphy Aloda represented the Philippines at the ripe age of 38 in 2015 during the Oztag Football World Cup. Aloda, however, is more famously known for his custom Filipino tattoo design, One Tribe. Image: 2015 Ostag football World Cup player Murphy Aloda who's known for his Filipino tattoo designs (One Tribe website)

Published 6 November 2017 at 2:08pm, updated 8 November 2017 at 4:32pm
By Marc Leabres
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Here's the full interview on video



Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul