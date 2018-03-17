'A star just went out'; world mourns Stephen Hawking

Mr Hawking, who died this week aged 76, is regarded as one of the most brilliant theoretical physicists since Einstein.
University of Cambridge’s Stephen Hawking seeks the unified theory of the universe 2006 Source: Getty
Published 17 March 2018 at 12:49pm, updated 17 March 2018 at 12:52pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Tributes are flowing from around the world for British physicist Stephen Hawking.
Published 17 March 2018 at 12:49pm, updated 17 March 2018 at 12:52pm
By Evan Young
Presented by Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share