SBS Filipino

A Sydney pathology lab apologises for major test results error

SBS Filipino

PCR test

Members of the public queue to take Covid19 PCR tests in Sydney’s CBD, Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 29 December 2021 at 11:43am
By Brooke Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS

SydPath apologises for a coronavirus test results error that was caused by switching to a manual notification system.

Published 29 December 2021 at 11:43am
By Brooke Young
Presented by Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Highlights
  • St Vincent's pathology department SydPath says they are 'sincerely sorry,' noting the incident was due to a data processing error.
  • 486 new positive COVID cases have been identified out of the 950 that were falsely given the all-clear.
  • NSW Premier has confirmed an order for 20 million rapid antigen tests to be made available to the public in January.
New South Wales urges Queensland to change their border entry requirements to ease pressure on COVID-19 testing sites.

And Queensland scraps the day five PCR test requirement for interstate visitors, a nd South Australia businesses shut down over new capacity restrictions.

 

Advertisement
Listen to the podcast

LISTEN TO
A Sydney pathology lab apologises for major test results error image

Paghingi ng pasensya ng isang Sydney pathology lab para sa maling mga resulta ng COVID-test

SBS Filipino

29/12/202108:38


 

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

GK MEETING 2022.jpg

Bayan-anihan: Filipinos in Australia supporting farmers to end cycle of debt

budget 2022.jfif

Jim Chalmers delivers first Albanese government's budget

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 26 October

FEDERAL BUDGET 2022

Does the Chalmers Budget go far enough?