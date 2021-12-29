A Sydney pathology lab apologises for major test results error

Highlights St Vincent's pathology department SydPath says they are 'sincerely sorry,' noting the incident was due to a data processing error.

486 new positive COVID cases have been identified out of the 950 that were falsely given the all-clear.

NSW Premier has confirmed an order for 20 million rapid antigen tests to be made available to the public in January.

New South Wales urges Queensland to change their border entry requirements to ease pressure on COVID-19 testing sites.





And Queensland scraps the day five PCR test requirement for interstate visitors, a nd South Australia businesses shut down over new capacity restrictions.











