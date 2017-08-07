And if family history is any indication, she has what it requires -- her mother Gina became the number one Australian player after migrating from China in the late 1980s.
A table-tennis tale: Like mother, like daughter?
Published 7 August 2017 at 2:11pm
By John Baldock
Source: SBS
Antonia Zhang is a table-tennis star on the rise. She is aiming to represent Australia at next year's Commonwealth Games and, after that, the Tokyo Olympics. Image: Gina Hui, left, and daughter Antonia Zhang (SBS)
