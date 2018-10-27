SBS Filipino

A taste of Filipino 'longganisa'

Vigan longganisa

Source: Supplied

Published 27 October 2018 at 11:22am, updated 5 November 2018 at 9:15pm
By Cybelle Diones
Available in other languages

‘Longganisa’ is a Spanish sausage that has become a favourite breakfast for Filipinos. Only in the Philippines can you find hundreds of different tastes of ‘longganisa’ due to a range of ethnic-linguistic groups in the country. One of the most popular is the ‘longganisa’ from Vigan.

Jonathan Manglinong brought to Sydney the authentic ‘longganisa’ from Ilocos by starting the business ‘Buchogs longganisa’ two months ago. He might be juggling his studies and work – being a student at Western Sydney University and a nurse at a hospital – but this young man still finds time for his other interest.

‘Longganisa’ processing is one of his passions. He perfected the taste of his ‘longganisa’ offerings not because someone from his family ancestors handed a recipe to him but because over the years, from observing how his neighbours have done it, he continued to persevere to find out the missing ingredients that would make the sausage as authentically Vigan-made as possible.

He has achieved what he wanted after receiving positive feedback from his customers. He also shared about a chef who said to him that when he tasted the ‘longganisa,’ he felt he was transported back to his memories of the time he was in Vigan. He felt fulfilled hearing this.  

Jonathan shared how the ‘longganisa’ from Vigan is cooked;

1. Prick the sausages  

2. Put it in a pan that contains one and a half cup of water.

3. Let the water boil until it evaporates and wait until the oil emerges from the sausages.

4. Heat it up for a few more minutes until it caramelises.

5. Serve with fried rice or bread with coffee or hot chocolate for an ideal breakfast.

Because of Jonathan’s innovative approach to business, he was able to develop new and delicious products. Adding to his special Vigan ‘longganisa’ are ‘empanada,’ ‘lumpianada,’ ‘lumpianiza’ and ‘mushroom crackling’ to name a few. Jonathan would soon produce as well salmon and tuna ‘longganisa’ for the health enthusiasts.

 

 

