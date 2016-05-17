SBS Filipino

A ton of rubbish after elections in Cebu

Published 17 May 2016 at 10:16am, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Nick Melgar, Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Balitang Bisayas. Summary of latest news in the region by Nick Melgar. Image: Posters form part of the rubbish after elections (Nick Melgar)

This week, public schools prepare for the first day of classes this June 13; COMELEC reminds June 8 deadline for all candidates to submit SOSE, Statement of Expenditures and Contribution from previous May 9 election; Around one tonne of rubbish has been collected from May 9 election day; Wage board begin to consider petition for wage increase.

