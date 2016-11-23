A unique kind of love, Ku'Te

Image: Ome Avellanosa completed the screenplay for Ku'Te in Melbourne (SBS Filipino)
Published 23 November 2016 at 4:16pm, updated 23 November 2016 at 4:31pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
A unique kind of love that knows no boundaries. Ku'Te was nominated in three categories including best screenplay for Berlin Filmmakers International Film Festival We catch up with Melbourne based screen writer Romualdo 'Ome" Avellanosa.
