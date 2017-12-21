SBS Filipino

A very special Filipino-flavoured Advent

Simbang gabi

Published 21 December 2017 at 2:51pm, updated 21 December 2017 at 2:54pm
By Matthew Connellan
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Christians all over the world are preparing for Christmas but those in the Filipino community have a special way of preparing for the big day. Image: Simbang Gabi in Chatswood, Sydney (SBS)

They're taking part in a 350 year-old tradition called Simbang Gabi, a legacy of hundreds of years under Spanish rule.





