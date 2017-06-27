A wave of Eid celebrations ripples around the globe

The period of Ramadan is determined by the phases of the moon and its sighting by local religious authorities, meaning the exact day of celebration varies by locality.
Published 27 June 2017 at 12:36pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Muslims around the world have celebrated the festival of Eid al-Fitr, marking the end of the holy month of Ramadan. Image: Nigerian Muslims offer Eid al-Fitr prayers in Lagos (AAP)
