Image: Randy Gabuat in Manila with 2KK kids (R Gabuat)
A year of 'giving back'
Published 19 July 2017 at 4:36pm, updated 19 July 2017 at 5:07pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Melbourne based Randy Gabuat spent a year in the Philippines volunteering for 2KK, Tulong sa Kapwa Kapatid, an organization that helps children with their education and encourage and their communities to work together towards a better future. He shares with us what it was like to be a 'kuya' to many 2KK children.
