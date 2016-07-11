SBS Filipino

A young Filo's dream to AFL

Published 11 July 2016
By Ronald Manila
AFL (Australian Football League) has been promoting the game to multicultural communities for years. It has already attracted a few players from the African continent who have now joined the professional rank. Image: Kelly Castle is part of the U16 AFL World Team (supplied by Gladys Castle)

And in a few years, a young Filipino-Australian may be in the fold. Kelly Castle is part of the Under-16 AFL World Team. He shares his experience to SBS Filipino Program.

