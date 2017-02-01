SBS Filipino

ABC Pacific shortwave exit a 'diplomatic misstep'

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_625510.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 February 2017 at 9:31am, updated 2 February 2017 at 2:09pm
By Stefan Armbruster
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

The end of an era -- 80 years of A-B-C shortwave radio broadcasts into the Pacific -- is being criticised as a diplomatic misstep. Photo: ABC Shortwave Radio (Public Broadcasting)

Published 2 February 2017 at 9:31am, updated 2 February 2017 at 2:09pm
By Stefan Armbruster
Presented by Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The A-B-C is pulling the plug on what it calls an out-dated service (tue jan 31) -- replacing it with online streaming and F-M radio.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January