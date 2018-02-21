About 350 million children living in conflict areas around world

Injured children sit near their brothers at a hospital after a bombing in Douma, eastern Ghouta, Syria, 08 February 2018 Source: AAP
Published 21 February 2018 at 4:43pm, updated 21 February 2018 at 4:51pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
The Save the Children charity organisation says about 350 million children around the world are now living in areas affected by conflict. A new report by the agency shows most of the children live in the Middle East and Asia and lack access to basic education and healthcare.
Published 21 February 2018 at 4:43pm, updated 21 February 2018 at 4:51pm
By Peggy Giakoumelos
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share