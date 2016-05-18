ABS seeks bilingual and multilingual Census field officers

SBS Filipino

Published 18 May 2016 at 4:01pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 12:54pm
By Gareth Boreham, Santilla Chingaipe
Source: SBS
The Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) expects more than half of the people surveyed in this year's census will be born overseas or have migrant parents. Image: (AAP)

For many, completing the national population survey can be challenging.

 

So the Bureau is advertising to recruit field officers who can speak languages other than English.

 

 





