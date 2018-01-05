'Acceptance comes from within' says Filo transgender Lexxy Love

Source: Image supplied by Lexxy Love
Published 5 January 2018 at 12:45pm, updated 5 January 2018 at 1:14pm
By Claudette Centeno-Calixto
Source: SBS

After experiencing a series of rejection in a number of job applications and non-stop stare and judgment from people because of gender. Lexxy Love, a singer, comedienne, hairdresser and transgender from Geelong says the road is a constant battle for her. Though Australia has been accepting to the LGBTQI community, she stressed, acceptance comes from within.
