Acceptance: still a major issue for transgender

Bella Snell, Liane Domingo, at Iyana Francisco have long come out in the open about their transsexuality, but admits many people still don’t understand them. They are still in transitioning though.





An entertainer, Bella Snell says people close to her heart can not even accept her, “Many family members are against my sexuality”.





Liane Domingo is little bit lucky. She says her family accepts her sexuality, but her anxiety is brought by the prying public, “You can easily sense if the people around you poke fun at you,” she admits.





What worries Liane Domingo is the status of transgender in workforce, “There is always a question about transgender, especially at work”.





Iyana Francisco agrees. She says transgender find it difficult to find a job.





In their own little way Bella, Liane and Iyana want to address these issues should they win the first Miss Philippine-Australian Transgender Global. They are three of the six finalists vying for the title.





Says Liane, the crown will “help me have a voice to speak out and deliver my advocacy - empower gender rights”





Bella, who admits being diagnosed as having depression anxiety and mental illness, says she wants to increase the increase the awareness levels of the illnesses to get more needed attention.





Iyana, who works in a beauty parlour, says she wants to push for more acceptance in the workforce.



