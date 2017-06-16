Making sure they can access healthcare, including mental health services, is an important part of their settlement. But the Australian healthcare system can bring new challenges for them.
Access to mental health services is vital for refugees
Published 17 June 2017 at 9:21am, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:55am
By Audrey Bourget, Ildiko Dauda
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Every year, thousands of refugees and asylum seekers arrive in Australia. They are often fleeing war, persecution and torture. Image: Refugee family [Getty Images]
Available in other languages
