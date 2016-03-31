SBS Filipino

Accident Towing Industry Worst in WA

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_483411.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 31 March 2016 at 12:41pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Perth Report: Summary of latest news in the state by Cielo Franklin Image: Flickr/Michael Coghlan

Published 31 March 2016 at 12:41pm
By Cielo Franklin
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
WA cabinet reshuffle: Premier Colin Barnett unveils new ministry line-up; Fremantle Port sale timeline slipping as WA Nationals dig in against Liberals; Perth family to sue over eye infection to girl, 5, after Elizabeth Quay water park visit; Ritz Carlton: First look inside what will be Perths most lavish hotel at Elizabeth Quay; Special report: WAs accident towing industry among worst in Australia: Pinoy restos join night noodle market at Elizabeth Quay; and Lego exhibit in Elizabeth Quay

 

 





Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January