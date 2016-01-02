SBS Filipino

Achieving Health Resolutions One Step at a Time

Published 2 January 2016 at 1:01pm
Getting into the rhythm of an active lifestyle after the holidays is a challenging task. But it's one that a group of Filipinos in Sydney face time and again, in an effort to stay fit while exploring new places in Australia by foot. Image: Sydney Walking Group in one of their regular walks (Asinas)

Mars, an active member of Pinoy Walking Group Sydney, describes the "turning point" in her life when she began regular exercise.

 

 

In an interview with SBS Filipino, Mars tells us how she began and her most challenging experience.

 





