ACME at the Melbourne Cup

We catch up with current President Filipina Jopen Quintero as she shares with us how AME has grown in the past six years and what it's like to be a part of the Melbourne Cup.
Australian Council of Multicultural Entrepreneurs (ACME) at the 2017 Melbourne Cup Carnival
Published 6 November 2017 at 12:53pm, updated 14 November 2017 at 1:52pm
By Maridel Martinez
Source: SBS
Australian Council for Multicultural Entrepreneurs (ACME) will be at the Melbourne Cup this Tuesday 7 November. Image: ACME (supplied from Philippine Times)
