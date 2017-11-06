SBS Filipino

ACME at the Melbourne Cup

Australian Council of Multicultural Entrepreneurs (ACME)

Australian Council of Multicultural Entrepreneurs (ACME) at the 2017 Melbourne Cup Carnival Source: Supplied

Published 6 November 2017 at 12:53pm, updated 14 November 2017 at 1:52pm
By Maridel Martinez
Australian Council for Multicultural Entrepreneurs (ACME) will be at the Melbourne Cup this Tuesday 7 November. Image: ACME (supplied from Philippine Times)

We catch up with current President Filipina Jopen Quintero as she shares with us how AME has grown in the past six years and what it's like to be a part of the Melbourne Cup. 



