ACT Joins Victoria, Queensland in Offering Sanctuary to Asylum Seekers

site_197_Filipino_471822.JPG

Published 8 February 2016 at 3:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pm
By Sonja Heydeman, Ronald Manila
Source: SBS
The ACT's Chief Minister has joined the Victorian Premier and Queensland in offering sanctuary for asylum seekers facing deportation to Nauru Image: A drawing of a traumatised young asylum seeker

The offers come after the High Court ruled offshore detention on Nauru and Manus Island is lawful.



But the Prime Minister says his government won't budge on asylum seeker policy - with plans to return hundreds of asylum seekers to Nauru.



 





