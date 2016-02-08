ACT Joins Victoria, Queensland in Offering Sanctuary to Asylum Seekers

SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen ACT Joins Victoria, Queensland in Offering Sanctuary to Asylum SeekersPlay05:26SBS FilipinoOther ways to listen Get the SBS Radio appOther ways to listenApple PodcastsGoogle PodcastsSpotifyDownload (2.49MB)Published 8 February 2016 at 3:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pmBy Sonja Heydeman, Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languages The ACT's Chief Minister has joined the Victorian Premier and Queensland in offering sanctuary for asylum seekers facing deportation to Nauru Image: A drawing of a traumatised young asylum seekerPublished 8 February 2016 at 3:11pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 1:45pmBy Sonja Heydeman, Ronald ManilaSource: SBSAvailable in other languagesThe offers come after the High Court ruled offshore detention on Nauru and Manus Island is lawful. But the Prime Minister says his government won't budge on asylum seeker policy - with plans to return hundreds of asylum seekers to Nauru. ShareLatest podcast episodesSBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 JanuaryNew report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levelsTake time for health checksSBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January