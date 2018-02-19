SBS Filipino

Acting PM shows 'how well migrants can do"

SBS Filipino

Acting PM Matthias Corrman

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 20 February 2018 at 7:54am, updated 20 February 2018 at 7:59am
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann is acting Prime Minister this week as Malcolm Turnbull travels to the United States. Image: Mathias Cormann (AAP)

Published 20 February 2018 at 7:54am, updated 20 February 2018 at 7:59am
By Evan Young
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
As this  report shows, the Belgian migrant quickly became involved in politics after arriving to Australia the 1990s.



Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul