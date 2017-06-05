SBS Filipino

Acts of Dialogue: Introducing Ub Ubbo

Ub Ubbo Exchange founding members (L-R) Lope Bosaing, Pablo Capati and Sean James Cassidy

Ub Ubbo Exchange founding members (L-R) Lope Bosaing, Pablo Capati and Sean James Cassidy

Published 5 June 2017 at 2:16pm, updated 20 June 2017 at 3:23pm
By Jake Atienza
Available in other languages

An intrinsic sense of community and working together for the common good. This embodies the concept of ub ubbo, the Kankanaey word for Bayanihan in Tagalog. A seven part series, Acts of Dialogue investigates the complexity of cultural exchanges between Aboriginal and non-Aboriginal Australians and Indigenous and non-Indigenous Filipinos. Image: Ub Ubbo Exchange founding members (L-R) Lope Bosaing, Pablo Capati and Sean James Cassidy (Ub Ubbo Exchange)

Since 2008, the Ub Ubbo Exchange arts collective has been holding cultural exchanges between regional Philippines and Australia. In a world where rapid change and the challenging of the status quo divides communities on the opposite ends of the social and political spectrum, I have been interested in finding out what the role of art is in engaging in dialogue among artists from diverse backgrounds.



Musician/Group: Dusty Yellow Sunbeams

Song: Birds Flying at the Headlights

Produced by: Sunfield Records

 

