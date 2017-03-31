SBS Filipino

ACTU, Labor call for $45 rise in minimum wage

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_657028.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 1 April 2017 at 8:31am
By James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australia's trade unions have launched a campaign pushing for a major hike in the country's minimum wage. Image: ACTU secretary Sally McManus (AAP)

Published 1 April 2017 at 8:31am
By James Elton-Pym
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Labor plans to back the Australian Council of Trade Unions in petitioning the Fair Work Commission for an increase, just one month after the independent umpire cut Sunday penalty rates.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul