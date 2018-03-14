ACTU launches biggest ad campaign in decade

ACTU boss Sally McManus speaks during the ACTU's launch of their eight week advertising campaign in Sydney, Sunday, March 11, 2018. Source: SBS
Published 14 March 2018 at 3:24pm, updated 16 August 2022 at 10:07am
By Matt Connellan, Rashida Yosufzai
Presented by Cybelle Diones
Available in other languages
The Australian Council of Trade Unions has launched its largest advertising campaign in a decade. The ads target low wages and insecure work, but businesses say the campaign is misleading Australians.
