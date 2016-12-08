Adani to move fast now on Queensland coalmine

Construction on the Carmichael Coal Mine and Rail Projects in northern Queensland is due to begin next year.
After more than six years, numerous legal challenges and prolonged debate, what is destined to be the largest coalmine in Australia has been approved. Photo: Adani Chairman Guatam Adani (AAP)
