SBS Filipino

Adding a Filipino voice to the Northern Beaches Chorus

SBS Filipino

The Northern Beaches Chorus

The Northern Beaches Chorus Source: Supplied by M. Atendido

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 2 September 2017 at 1:26pm, updated 2 September 2017 at 3:38pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Celebrating its 20 years, the Northern Beach Chorus will be showcasing what acapella factor they can offer to the audience as one Filipina joins the choir. Image: The Northern Beaches Chorus (Supplied)

Published 2 September 2017 at 1:26pm, updated 2 September 2017 at 3:38pm
By Annalyn Violata
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
A passionate singer, Mae Atendido has been performing with the choir since 2010 and aims to inspire other Filipinos to join existing choirs in Australia.

Northern Beaches Chorus
Northern Beaches Chorus members Mae Atendido (left) and Adrienne Richardson (Supplied by M Atendido) Source: Supplied by M Atendido


The Chorus will be performing at their show entitled "Acapella Factor" on September 16.

Northern Beaches Chorus
Northern Beaches Chorus members (Supplied by M Atendido) Source: Supplied by M Atendido


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lUi_MfVTKM&feature=youtu.be

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

TIBOLI TNALAK - PROJECT LARAWAN.jpg

Why weaving is not just women's work

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul