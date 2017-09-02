Adding a Filipino voice to the Northern Beaches Chorus

Available in other languages

A passionate singer, Mae Atendido has been performing with the choir since 2010 and aims to inspire other Filipinos to join existing choirs in Australia.





Northern Beaches Chorus members Mae Atendido (left) and Adrienne Richardson (Supplied by M Atendido) Source: Supplied by M Atendido





The Chorus will be performing at their show entitled "Acapella Factor" on September 16.





Northern Beaches Chorus members (Supplied by M Atendido) Source: Supplied by M Atendido





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-lUi_MfVTKM&feature=youtu.be









