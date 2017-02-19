Adding confidence to charities through Registered Charity Tick

Here is an interview with the Acting Commissioner of Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission o ACNC, Mr. Murray Baird.
Published 19 February 2017 at 11:16am, updated 20 February 2017 at 10:41pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission or ACNC, the national charity regulator of the Australian Federal Government launched the Registered Charity Tick last December. This is to help the public to identify and to have confidence in donating to registered charities. Image: Registered Charity Tick of Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (acnc.gov.au/registeredcharitytick)
Published 19 February 2017 at 11:16am, updated 20 February 2017 at 10:41pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Share