SBS Filipino

Adding confidence to charities through Registered Charity Tick

SBS Filipino

site_197_Filipino_634378.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 19 February 2017 at 11:16am, updated 20 February 2017 at 10:41pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission or ACNC, the national charity regulator of the Australian Federal Government launched the Registered Charity Tick last December. This is to help the public to identify and to have confidence in donating to registered charities. Image: Registered Charity Tick of Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission (acnc.gov.au/registeredcharitytick)

Published 19 February 2017 at 11:16am, updated 20 February 2017 at 10:41pm
By Cybelle Diones
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Here is an interview with the Acting Commissioner of Australian Charities and Not-for-profits Commission o ACNC, Mr. Murray Baird.

Share

Latest podcast episodes

manny huling paalam.jpg

Dr Jose P Rizal's 'My Last Farewell' an important piece of Filipino literature

Rizal day 2022 Rizal park Ballarat.JPG

Filipinos in Victoria pay tribute to Dr Jose P Rizal's martyrdom

Medicare and Centrelink signs in Melbourne.

State premiers call for Medicare overhaul

The recent slowdown in migration and the COVID-induced glitch in fertility will lead to a lower-than-expected population of 4 per cent in a decade.

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 6 January