Additional COVID vaccine booster available this month

A person is administered a vaccination

Source: AAP

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Australia's vaccination rollout is changing, to allow all adults who haven't had the virus or a booster in six months to receive an additional dose.

Key Points
  • Vulnerable adults with health conditions or aged 65 and over will still be prioritised for the vaccine dose which will be available from February 20.
  • All those aged 18 and over who haven't been infected with Covid-19 or had a vaccine dose in the last six months will be eligible for a booster.
  • The immunisation advisory group, ATAGI, have ruled children or healthy teenagers will not require the additional vaccine dose, unless they have health conditions that place them at risk of severe illness.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Dagdag na booster kontra COVID, maari ng matanggap sa susunod na buwan image

Dagdag na booster kontra COVID, maari ng matanggap sa susunod na buwan

SBS Filipino

09/02/202309:55
RELATED CONTENT

Immunity mula sa COVID ng mga bata, mabilis humina ayon sa isang pag-aaral

Share

Latest podcast episodes

Copy of The_Six_Guys_an_Immigrant_Trans_Person_of_Colour_Will_Date_in_Melbourne_Darren_Gill-4616.jpg

'Who am I?': Filipino thespians on gender, race and the struggles of migration'

Earthquakes jolt Turkiye's provinces

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 9 February

Search and rescue efforts continue in Turkey after the earthquakes (AAP).jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 8 February

AUSTRALIA-ECONOMY-RATE

Interest rates raised again