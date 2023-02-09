Additional COVID vaccine booster available this month

Key Points
- Vulnerable adults with health conditions or aged 65 and over will still be prioritised for the vaccine dose which will be available from February 20.
- All those aged 18 and over who haven't been infected with Covid-19 or had a vaccine dose in the last six months will be eligible for a booster.
- The immunisation advisory group, ATAGI, have ruled children or healthy teenagers will not require the additional vaccine dose, unless they have health conditions that place them at risk of severe illness.
PAKINGGAN ANG PODCAST:
Dagdag na booster kontra COVID, maari ng matanggap sa susunod na buwan
SBS Filipino
09/02/202309:55