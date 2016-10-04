Addressing drug use with family

site_197_Filipino_564508.JPG

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 4 October 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 5 October 2016 at 9:59am
By Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

Part of growing up is to experiment. According to the Australian Drug Foundation, nearly three in ten teenagers have had a glass of alcohol in the past year. Image: Holding hands [Pixabay/Public Domain]

Published 4 October 2016 at 12:21pm, updated 5 October 2016 at 9:59am
By Chien-Yu Wang
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Almost 15 per cent of 12 to 17 years old have tried cannabis; while one in 50 has either used cocaine or amphetamines.

For many migrant parents addressing drug use can be a daunting task.

Experts advise to stay calm and be non-judgmental.

 

 

 

Share