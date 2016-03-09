Adelaide 'Birthing Kits' Headed to Nigeria

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 800 women die each day due to complications from childbirth. Image: Adelaide volunteers assemble birthing kits to be sent to Nigeria (SBS Elston)
One Australian foundation has been working to help reduce that statistic -- with a very simple idea.
So-called "Birthing-Kits" cost just three-dollars each to put together, and it's believed they will help save hundreds of lives.