Adelaide 'Birthing Kits' Headed to Nigeria

site_197_Filipino_478653.JPG

Published 9 March 2016 at 2:26pm
By Rhiannon Elston
Source: SBS
According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 800 women die each day due to complications from childbirth. Image: Adelaide volunteers assemble birthing kits to be sent to Nigeria (SBS Elston)

One Australian foundation has been working to help reduce that statistic -- with a very simple idea.

 

So-called "Birthing-Kits" cost just three-dollars each to put together, and it's believed they will help save hundreds of lives.

 





