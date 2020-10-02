Adelaide Christmas Pageant to go ahead despite COVID-19

Highlights The event will be held at the Adelaide Oval

The event which usually gathers around 300,000 people will still go ahead but this year’s event will be different.





The theatre show and pageant is expected to entertain audience at the Adelaide Oval instead of the CBD streets.











The maximum numbers of attendees are expected to be up to 25,000 people and seated crowd will be chosen via a fair ballot system.





Organisers say all precautions will be taken to ensure the event is COVID safe.





