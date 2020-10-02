Adelaide Christmas Pageant to go ahead despite COVID-19

Adelaide Christmas Pageant

Adelaide Christmas Pageant Source: Flickr/Stephen Michael Barnett CC BY 2.0

Get the SBS Audio app

Other ways to listen

The Adelaide Christmas Pageant 2020 is going ahead on Saturday, 14th of November despite COVID-19 restrictions.

Highlights
  • The event will be held at the Adelaide Oval
  • Maximum numbers of attendees are expected to be up to 25,000
  • Organisers say precautions will be followed to ensure the event is COVID safe
The event which usually gathers around 300,000 people will still go ahead but this year’s event will be different.

The theatre show and pageant is expected to entertain audience at the Adelaide Oval instead of the CBD streets.

 

The maximum numbers of attendees are expected to be up to 25,000 people and seated crowd will be chosen via a fair ballot system.

Organisers say all precautions will be taken to ensure the event is COVID safe.

Listen to SBS Filipino 10am-11am daily

Follow us on Facebook for more stories

Share

Latest podcast episodes

NSW STATE ELECTION

SBS News in Filipino, Saturday 25 March

MDAA advocates during the Art Workshop.jpg

Empowering women with disabilities: A gathering and program that significantly impact lives

NAIA.jpg

Philippine authorities prepare for the influx of Holy Week airline passengers

ANTHONY ALBANESE REFERENDUM PRESSER

SBS News in Filipino, Friday 24 March