Adelaide Fringe Festival and other news from South Australia

2018 Adelaide Fringe Festival

Performers at the Adelaide Fringe Festival Source: AAP Image/Morgan Sette

Published 22 February 2018 at 1:23pm, updated 22 February 2018 at 1:29pm
By Norma Hennessy
Available in other languages

Around 100 thousand people were at this year's opening night for the Adelaide Fringe Festival street party and Parade of Lights on North Terrace, this weekend more film screenings and mobile theaters, shows and great food and music

