More than 30 organisations have banded together in a bid to get people off the streets by the year 2020.
Adelaide heads for zero homelessness
Source: SBS
Published 22 May 2018 at 11:49am, updated 22 May 2018 at 11:57am
By Rhiannon Elston
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Homelessness could soon be a thing of the past in one major Australian city.
