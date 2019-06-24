Adelaide hospital pioneers new technique to treat burns without skin grafts

Burn patient and survivor Glenn Ogg Source: AAP
Published 24 June 2019 at 12:21pm, updated 15 August 2022 at 3:27pm
By Rhiannon Elston, Allan Lee
Presented by Louie Tolentino
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
An Australian man who suffered burns to 95 per cent of his body has received life-changing treatment thanks to cutting edge technology. The world-first treatment uses skin grown from the patient’s own cells.
