SBS Filipino

Adelaide International Kite Festival Is On in Semaphore This Easter

SBS Filipino

Kites from last year's Adelaide International Kite Festival

Kites from last year's Adelaide International Kite Festival Source: Flickr/Michael Coghlan

Get the SBS Radio app

Other ways to listen

Published 24 March 2016 at 9:21pm, updated 24 March 2016 at 9:36pm
By Norma Henessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages

More than 55,000 people are expected to attend the annual festival of kites during the Adelaide International Kite Festival in Semaphore, north-west of Adelaide this Easter. Image: Kites from last year's Adelaide International Kite Festival (Flickr/Michael Coghlan)

Published 24 March 2016 at 9:21pm, updated 24 March 2016 at 9:36pm
By Norma Henessy
Source: SBS
Available in other languages
Arts and craft exhibition called "Crafting Cultural Connections" in Marion Council Chambers Gallery, launched last week.

 

Senior Constable Ellie Scutchings, received the award from the 'Governor's Multicultural Award for Individuals, Art and Culture' this week, where our correspondent Norma Henessy is among those shortlisted.

 

Unemployment rate in northern Adelaide might increase from nine percent (9%) to fifteen percent (15%) in the coming decades if no further investments will be done by the state government. This is according to an economist.

 

And other news from South Australia.

 

Share

Latest podcast episodes

PBBM - CHINA PRES XI.jpg

SBS News in Filipino, Thursday 5 January

AUSTRALIAN UNIVERSITIES RANKING

New report shows Australia's net migration rates recovering to pre-pandemic levels

YE Health Cancer

Take time for health checks

A rabbit and a cow on a flooded bridge

SBS News in Filipino, Wednesday 4 January